How has Israel’s brutal Gaza war mobilised international youth?

Young people have been driving protests throughout the world, calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Demonstrations worldwide against Israel’s war on Gaza reflect widespread outrage at the months-long assault.

Young people have been at the forefront of the protests.

Could this global youth support for Palestine have long-term impacts?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Dana El Kurd – non-resident senior fellow at the Arab Center in Washington, DC

Zellie Imani – Black Lives Matter activist and co-founder of the Black Liberation Collective

Noga Levy-Rapoport – youth climate activist involved in Palestine solidarity campaigns in the United Kingdom.