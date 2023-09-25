Does the latest violence in Kosovo pose a risk to peace efforts?

The shooting of a police officer leads to a siege at a monastery where three attackers are killed.

Kosovo police on Sunday killed Serb gunmen after an hours-long siege at a monastery in a Serb-majority region after a policeman was shot dead in the territory’s north.

It’s the latest violent flashpoint between ethnic Serbs and Albanians.

So, how damaging is this to international peace efforts?

And can a lasting solution ever be found?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Helena Ivanov – Serbian affairs analyst and associate research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society

Dan IIazi – head of research at the Kosovar Centre for Security Studies

Suzanne Lynch – chief Brussels correspondent for Politico