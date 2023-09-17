Is a new geopolitical battleground developing over electric cars?

China is in prime position for electric vehicle manufacture – but seen as a threat by the EU and US.

The United States president is backing on-strike auto workers who are worried about jobs and wages in the shift to electric vehicles.

The European Union, meanwhile, is investigating China’s subsidies for its electric vehicle (EV) sector.

So, are EVs becoming another geopolitical battleground?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Steven Erlanger – chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe for The New York Times

Andy Mok – senior research fellow at the Center for China and Globalization

Ferdinand Dudenhoffer – professor and director at the Center for Automotive Research think-tank