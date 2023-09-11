Does Morocco have what it needs to cope with its earthquake disaster?

Search missions still trying to reach remote areas in the mountains.

People in Morocco are rallying together after a catastrophic earthquake struck their country.

The number of dead and injured runs into the thousands, with the lives of many upended.

Entire villages have been flattened, thousands of buildings toppled and whole communities left homeless.

The country faces a huge rebuilding challenge – but the immediate and most urgent task is reaching people cut off by the disaster.

Does it have the resources it needs?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

In Marrakesh, Amanda Mouttaki, community volunteer for the Amal Women’s Training Center

In Dublin, Hassan Lemtouni, a Moroccan community leader in Ireland

In Jeddah, Martin Mai, earthquake scientist and professor of geophysics at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)