What’s behind Javier Milei’s election win in Argentina?

Victory by far-right candidate in Argentina’s presidential primary causes global shockwaves.

Election wins by TV personalities are no longer a surprise, with Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and even Boris Johnson being examples.

But Javier Milei’s victory in Argentina’s primary election has sent shockwaves through the political system. Markets, international investors and lenders are rattled.

Argentina owes more money to the International Monetary Fund than any other country – $44bn, nearly a third of all the IMF’s loans – so the global financial system has reacted negatively.

But it is Argentinians who are hardest hit.

So, what are Milei’s chances in the October presidential race?

Presenter: Rob Matheson

Guests:

Alan Cibils – Chairman of the Political Economy Department at Universidad Nacional de General Sarmiento

Javier Farje – Latin American affairs analyst

Sebastian Lacunza – Columnist, El Diario AR