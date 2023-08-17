What does Libya’s political future hold?

Dozens of people killed in fighting between rival armed groups in Tripoli.

Libya’s latest surge in violence seems to have settled down, but it once again underlines the country’s instability.

There’s deep concern internationally about the unrest this week where dozens were killed and many injured.

The African Union and Western governments are calling for peace.

Conflict and deep divisions have persisted since Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown 12 years ago.

So, what’s next for Libya? Can the divided nation ever be reunited? And what will it take to restore peace?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Anas El Gomati – Founder and director of the Sadeq Institute, the first public policy think tank in Libya

Emadeddin Badi – Non-resident senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Atlantic Council

Mansour El-Kikhia – Professor of politics at University of Texas at San Antonio and author of, Libya’s Qaddafi: The Politics of Contradiction