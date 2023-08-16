How far can women’s football go?

Women’s World Cup 2023 in Australia and New Zealand has smashed ticket sales and TV audience records.

Spain take on England in the final of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

The tournament has seen record crowds and global TV audiences. It is a transformation from the first Women’s World Cup in China in 1991 that came at a time when the game was developed in only a few countries.

Now, it’s a big business professional sport, with the top stars heroes and role models for young girls who can now dream of one day scoring the winner for their country in a World Cup.

So what’s next for women’s football?

Can it grow to be as big as the men’s game? Can all countries have a fair chance of one day tasting World Cup glory?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Shireen Ahmed – Senior contributor with CBC Sports and covering the Women’s World Cup.

Usher Komugisha – Sports journalist and former professional athlete.

Farkhunda Muhtaj – Professional footballer in the Netherlands and captain of the Afghanistan women’s national team.