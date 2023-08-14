Has Russia pulled the plug on the Wagner Group?

Russia and Wagner now appear to be at odds, with reports suggesting Putin’s government is no longer funding the group.

Russia is said to have stopped funding the Wagner Group of mercenaries after its attempted mutiny in June.

For years, Russia had denied the existence of the group, let alone associated itself with it.

That’s despite multiple reports revealing the group’s involvement in promoting Moscow’s interests in Syria and several African countries.

The Wagner chief’s failed mutiny in June has further shed light on what was likely a strong connection between the two sides.

But Russia and Wagner now appear to be at odds, with reports suggesting President Vladimir Putin’s government is no longer funding the group.

So where does that leave the two parties? And is there a risk the Wanger Group might turn against the Kremlin?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Patrick Bury – Defence and security specialist at the University of Bath

Sergei Markov – Former public spokesman for President Vladimir Putin and director of the Institute of Political Studies in Moscow

Stefan Wolff – Professor at the University of Birmingham and specialist on post-conflict state-building in war-hit countries