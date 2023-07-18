Why has Russia exited the grain deal brokered by Turkey?

Turkey’s President Erdogan says he is hopeful agreement to facilitate Ukrainian grain exports can be revived.

When the Black Sea Grain Initiative was reached last year, it was hailed as a diplomatic breakthrough – a rare instance of cooperation between Russia and Ukraine.

But now Moscow says it won’t extend the export agreement.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered the original deal and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he is hopeful it can be salvaged.

But trust in his role as a neutral mediator may not be as high as it once was.

So how much politics is at play?

And what does it mean for global food supplies?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guest:

Andrey Baklanov – Deputy chairman of the Association of Russian Diplomats

Helin Sari Ertem – Associate professor of International Relations at Istanbul Medeniyet University

Rich Outzen – Non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council in Turkey and senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation