Could BRICS challenge US dominance in the global economy?

Foreign ministers of the BRICS nations have been meeting in Cape Town with South Africa hosting fellow members Brazil, Russia, India and China.

The group began somewhat informally in 2006 with South Africa joining four years later. But in today’s more polarised geopolitical world, the BRICS club has become more significant.

Several countries have expressed interest in joining the bloc.

Does this group of emerging economies have the potential to shift the balance of global trade and power? Or is it a political pipe dream?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Sanusha Naidu – Senior research fellow at the Institute for Global Dialogue, an independent foreign policy think tank

Chris Weafer – CEO of Macro-Advisory, a strategic consultancy in the Eurasia region

Shirley Yu – Political economist and senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School