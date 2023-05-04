Did Ukraine launch a drone attack on the Kremlin?

Kyiv and Washington deny involvement in what Russia says was an assassination attempt on President Putin.

Russia says its air defences foiled a US-planned attack by Ukrainian drones, labelling it an attempt to assassinate President Putin. It is threatening retaliation.

Both Kyiv and Washington have distanced themselves from any such attack.

What might the consequences of this incident be?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Dmitry Babich – Political analyst at inoSMI, a Russian state-owned company that monitors Western media

Hanna Shelest – Security studies programme director at Ukrainian Prism, a foreign policy and security think tank

Ben Aris – Editor-in-chief of bne IntelliNews and former Moscow bureau chief for the Daily Telegraph