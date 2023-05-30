What are the challenges facing Nigeria’s new president?
Bola Tinubu takes over at a time of political division and economic difficulties.
A new president for Nigeria – after an election with a turnout of only 27 percent.
Many people in the country face poverty and hunger – while armed groups present continuing security threats.
So what are Bola Tinubu‘s key policies, and what are his biggest challenges?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Hamzat Lawal – Founder of Connected Development, an organisation helping Africa achieve sustainable development goals
Aisha Yesufu – Founder of Citizens Hub, a Nigerian organisation focusing on increasing women and youth participation in politics
Ovigwe Eguegu – International security analyst at Afripolitika
Published On 30 May 2023