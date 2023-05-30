What are the challenges facing Nigeria’s new president?

Bola Tinubu takes over at a time of political division and economic difficulties.

A new president for Nigeria – after an election with a turnout of only 27 percent.

Many people in the country face poverty and hunger – while armed groups present continuing security threats.

So what are Bola Tinubu‘s key policies, and what are his biggest challenges?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Hamzat Lawal – Founder of Connected Development, an organisation helping Africa achieve sustainable development goals

Aisha Yesufu – Founder of Citizens Hub, a Nigerian organisation focusing on increasing women and youth participation in politics

Ovigwe Eguegu – International security analyst at Afripolitika