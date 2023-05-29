Tinubu sworn in as Nigeria’s president, succeeds Buhari
Tinubu is Nigeria’s fifth president since the return of democracy in 1999.
Published On 29 May 2023
Bola Tinubu, the former Lagos governor who is credited with helping the city-state increase its revenue base, has been sworn in as Nigeria’s new president.
He was sworn in by Olukayode Ariwoola, chief justice of the country, in a colourful ceremony on Monday in Abuja, the capital.
Tinubu, 71, succeeds outgoing Muhammadu Buhari, who was ineligible to run for another term after two four-year terms that began in 2015.
The new president, the fifth since the return of democracy in 1999, will have to tackle a struggling economy and widespread insecurity in Africa’s most populous country.
Source: Al Jazeera