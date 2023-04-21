What role do outside players have in the war in Sudan?

There are growing fears the violence could lead to a wider conflict.

Fighting in Sudan between forces loyal to two generals is threatening to turn into a prolonged conflict.

The violence follows weeks of power struggles between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti – the commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary.

Outside forces are further complicating the situation, with both sides receiving support from regional and global powers.

So, how will this conflict affect the future of Sudan?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests

Mat Nashed – Journalist and analyst covering the Middle East and North Africa region

Kholood Khair – Founding director at Confluence Advisory, a Sudan-based think tank

Khalid Medani – Associate professor and chair of African Studies Program at McGill University