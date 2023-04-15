Why has Germany shut down its nuclear plants?

Critics have long described the energy source as dangerous and unsustainable.

After years of contentious debates, Germany has shut down its last three remaining nuclear power plants.

But some have pushed back against the plan – citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis.

Supporters insist it is the right move and they hope other nations will follow.

But are the alternatives safer?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Mark Nelson – Founder and managing director of Radiant Energy Group.

Hubertus Bardt – Managing director and head of research at the German Economic Institute.

Paul Dorfman – Founder and chair at Nuclear Consulting Group and a member of the Irish government’s Radiation Protection Committee.