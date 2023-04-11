How serious is the Pentagon files leak for the US and its allies?

The Pentagon is dealing with the fallout from the worst leak of US national security intelligence in many years.

Initial media reports said it involved highly classified US and NATO plans to help Ukraine in its war against Russia.

But more information has since come out, with files relating to China, South Korea, the Middle East and Africa.

The scale of the leak is increasing suspicion it came from an American source, rather than an ally.

Russia has been accused of doctoring some files to create misinformation, and Ukrainian and South Korean officials have rejected some of what’s being reported as false.

The Pentagon says a hunt has been launched for the source.

So how serious is this breach for the United States and its allies?

And what effect might it have on them, and on Russia?

Presenter: Tom McRae

Guests:

Glenn Carle – Career CIA officer and former deputy national intelligence officer for transnational threats

Annie Machon – Former MI5 officer and author of, The Privacy Mission

Colin Wallace – Psychological warfare specialist and former British Army Intelligence officer in Northern Ireland