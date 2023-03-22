How does the West view Xi’s trip to Moscow?

China’s president says his country and Russia are driving global geopolitical change.

President Xi Jinping has concluded his visit to Moscow, cementing his “no-limits partnership” with Vladimir Putin.

The Chinese leader’s trip came just days after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president, for war crimes in Ukraine.

The two heads of state issued a joint statement confirming their alignment on a host of issues, and condemning the West and NATO.

How does their relationship impact the global world order?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Sergei Markov – Director of the Institute of Political Studies in Moscow and a former spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin

Henry Huiyao Wang – Founder and president of the Center for China and Globalization, a think-tank

Toby Gati – Former senior director for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasian states at the US National Security Council