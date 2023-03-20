Has the UN’s process to meet climate goals been effective?

UN report on climate change warns of an ‘avalanche of disasters’.

The United Nations says time is fast running out to beat climate change.

Extreme weather events will only get worse unless the world acts now to secure a liveable future.

In the last 10 years, deaths from droughts, floods and storms have been 15 times higher in vulnerable regions.

All this comes as major oil companies make record profits.

So why are governments still subsiding fossil fuels with billions of dollars?

And why is the developed world failing to help poorer nations deal with global warming?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Saleemul Huq – Director of International Centre for Climate Change and Development

Doug Parr – Chief scientist, Greenpeace UK

Maurice Onyango – Regional head of disaster risk management, Plan International