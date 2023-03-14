Will peace ever come to eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo?

Fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo has worsened in recent months.

More than 100 armed groups are fighting government and regional troops in the mineral-rich area of eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

About 5.6 million civilians have been forced to flee their homes in the past several years.

The United Nations reiterated its call for a political solution to the crisis after a high-level visit last week.

But regional efforts to stop the violence have been marred by mutual distrust and differences.

So, what does the future hold for this region and its people?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Reagan Miviri – conflict analyst at Ebuteli, a DRC research institute

Stephanie Wolters – senior research fellow specialising in the Great Lakes Region at the South African Institute of International Affairs

Angele Dikongue-Atangana – UN refugee agency representative in the DRC