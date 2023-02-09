What can be done to curb global food price rises?

World food costs have hit a record high and are destabilising societies around the globe.

Near the end of last year, the number of people in the world reached eight billion.

As the global population hit a new record, a combination of geopolitics, climate events and a slow economic recovery after the pandemic are posing risks to global food security, according to the United Nations World Food Programme.

And not all of us will face the consequences to the same degree.

So with soaring prices destabilising many countries, what is the way out of this crisis?

Presenter: Sohail Rahman

Guests:

Monika Tothova – economist for the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization

Sarah Schiffling – assistant professor in supply chain management and social responsibility at the Hanken School of Economics in Finland

Chibuike Udenigwe – professor of food biochemistry and university research chair at the University of Ottawa