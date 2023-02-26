How are Black refugees and migrants treated across North Africa?

Tunisian President Kais Saied’s comments on Black African refugees and migrants have been condemned as racist and xenophobic.

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied is under fire after he made comments about Black African refugees and migrants.

He said there is a plot to replace Tunisia’s Arab and Islamic identity by bringing people from other countries into the region.

Many have strongly condemned the comments as racist and xenophobic.

Thousands of African refugees and migrants travel through Tunisia and other North African countries on their way to attempt the dangerous crossing to Europe.

So, how are they treated in North Africa?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Amine Snoussi – Tunisia and North Africa specialist

Safaa Kasraoui – chief of staff at Morocco World News