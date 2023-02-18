Will Scotland be an independent country?

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced her resignation.

The search is under way to find a successor for Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The Scottish National Party leader announced her resignation on Wednesday after more than eight years as first minister.

Now, the party is meeting to discuss the rules for a leadership contest to replace her.

So, where does her resignation leave the Scottish independence movement?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Miles Briggs – Member of the Scottish Parliament for the Scottish Conservative Party

Ian Blackford – Scottish National Party member in the UK Parliament

Mark Diffley – Pollster and director of The Diffley Partnership