Some leaders are more concerned about Gaza’s future than ending war now

Palestinians live moment to moment as Israel’s bombardment continues.

Life in Gaza is dominated by fears of Israeli attacks, finding somewhere safe, worrying about food, water, medicine and whether loved ones are still alive.

In the middle of this brutal present, some world leaders have already begun discussing the future, once the war is over.

The United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken says neither will there be a place for the Palestinian group Hamas, nor can Israel reoccupy the Gaza Strip.

That is contrary to what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is saying.

Why do some leaders appear more concerned about who will govern Gaza once the bloodshed is over than in ending the war?

Presenter: James Bays

Guests:

Mohammed Nablusi – Lawyer and organiser with the Palestinian Youth Movement

Ilan Pappe – Israeli historian and author of, The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine

Vincent Fean – Former British consul general in Jerusalem and trustee of the Balfour Project