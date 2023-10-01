How is Pakistan dealing with the security threat from Afghanistan?

Islamabad has reported an increase in cross-border attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Pakistan’s provinces along the Afghanistan border have come under repeated attack by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, also known as the TTP or the Pakistan Taliban.

Islamabad accuses the Taliban government in Afghanistan of allowing these fighters to use its territory to launch attacks. The Afghans deny the allegation.

What’s behind this surge? And is the Taliban government really doing enough to stop it?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Waqar Khan – Defence analyst and retired brigadier in the Pakistan Army

Obaidullah Baheer – Lecturer in transitional justice at the American University of Afghanistan

Zeeshan Salahuddin – Director of the Centre for Regional and Global Connectivity at Tabadlab, a geopolitical think-tank and advisory service