How much of a security threat is the Pakistani Taliban?

Armed group blamed for killing dozens of people in an attack on a mosque in Peshawar.

Pakistan is mourning at least 100 people killed in a suicide bombing at a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

The attack was the latest in a series blamed on the Tehreek-e-Taliban, also referred to as the Pakistan Taliban.

It took place in a highly fortified police compound.

So was there a security failure?

And can the embattled government win the war against the armed group?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Imtiaz Gul – Executive director of the Center for Research and Security Studies

Javaid Ur-Rahman – Parliamentary correspondent for Pakistan’s daily English-language newspaper, The Nation

Mosharraf Zaidi – Founder and senior fellow at Tabadlab, an advisory firm that focuses on public policy