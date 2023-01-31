How much of a security threat is the Pakistani Taliban?
Armed group blamed for killing dozens of people in an attack on a mosque in Peshawar.
Pakistan is mourning at least 100 people killed in a suicide bombing at a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar.
The attack was the latest in a series blamed on the Tehreek-e-Taliban, also referred to as the Pakistan Taliban.
It took place in a highly fortified police compound.
So was there a security failure?
And can the embattled government win the war against the armed group?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Imtiaz Gul – Executive director of the Center for Research and Security Studies
Javaid Ur-Rahman – Parliamentary correspondent for Pakistan’s daily English-language newspaper, The Nation
Mosharraf Zaidi – Founder and senior fellow at Tabadlab, an advisory firm that focuses on public policy