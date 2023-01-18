What’s fuelling public anger in Peru?

Protests calling for change have taken place since the former president was impeached and arrested.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to descend on Peru’s capital Lima for two days of anti-government protests.

They want President Dina Boluarte to resign and early elections be held.

Many are supporters of her predecessor, Pedro Castillo, and have a similar background to their former leader.

They are Indigenous, poor and come from rural Peru’s mountainous regions.

They say President Boluarte doesn’t represent them, but she has refused to step down.

What will it take to fix the political crisis?

