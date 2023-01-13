What’s behind the computer glitch that grounded US flights?
Thousands of domestic and international flights were disrupted on Wednesday.
Failure of a safety-critical system forced the grounding of all departing planes in the United States for 90 minutes on Wednesday.
Thousands of flights were disrupted – domestic and international – with delays to planes heading to the US from elsewhere.
The Federal Aviation Administration said an initial review traced the fault to a damaged database file.
But there is no evidence of a cyberattack as yet.
So how could this happen – and what lessons can be learned?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Kyle Bailey – Former Federal Aviation Administration Safety Team representative and a pilot.
Jody Westby – Chief executive at Global Cyber Risk.
Alex Macheras – Aviation analyst.