How will the UK’s new PM tackle challenges at home and abroad?
Prime Minister Liz Truss faces a series of challenges including a cost-of-living crisis.
The United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing a series of challenges at home and abroad.
Britons face soaring grocery and energy bills, as inflation hits a 40-year high amid a cost-of-living crisis.
Truss also needs to manage the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU and the war in Ukraine.
So, how will she deal with these challenges?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Rod Dacombe – Reader in politics at King’s College London
Lydia Preig – Head of economics, New Economics Foundation
Petros Fassoulas – Secretary General, European Movement International
Published On 7 Sep 2022