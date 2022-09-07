How will the UK’s new PM tackle challenges at home and abroad?

The United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss is facing a series of challenges at home and abroad.

Britons face soaring grocery and energy bills, as inflation hits a 40-year high amid a cost-of-living crisis.

Truss also needs to manage the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU and the war in Ukraine.

So, how will she deal with these challenges?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Rod Dacombe – Reader in politics at King’s College London

Lydia Preig – Head of economics, New Economics Foundation

Petros Fassoulas – Secretary General, European Movement International