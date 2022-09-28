Video Duration 24 minutes 40 seconds
What’s triggered the latest tension between Greece and Turkey?
Ankara accuses Athens of breaching an agreement on the Agean sea.
Greece and Turkey have been in conflict over maritime borders and energy exploration rights for decades.
In the latest escalation, Ankara has accused Athens of deploying US armoured vehicles on two Aegean islands close to Turkey’s coast.
The two nations are NATO-allies but historical foes and continue to accuse each other of undermining regional peace and stability.
So, can this tension be contained or could it spiral out of control?
Presenter: Hazem Sika
Guests:
Mehmet Celik – Editorial coordinator at Daily Sabah
George Tzogopoulos – Senior research fellow at Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy
Pieter Cleppe – Editor of BrusselsReport.eu
