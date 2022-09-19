How different will the reign of King Charles III be?

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, its longest-reigning monarch, is laid to rest.

The United Kingdom has said a final goodbye to its longest-reigning monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953, just a few years after World War II.

She was not only the head of the royal family and the British head of state, but also the head of the Commonwealth, a group of 56 independent nations.

So, what role does the British monarchy play in a world where the Commonwealth’s relevance is in doubt?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Zaid Belbagi – Managing partner of Hardcastle Advisory

Mridula Mukherjee – Professor of history at Jawaharlal Nehru University

Cindy McCreery – Head of the Modern Monarchy in Global Perspectives Research Hub at the University of Sydney