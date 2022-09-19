Video Duration 25 minutes 30 seconds
How different will the reign of King Charles III be?
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, its longest-reigning monarch, is laid to rest.
The United Kingdom has said a final goodbye to its longest-reigning monarch.
Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953, just a few years after World War II.
She was not only the head of the royal family and the British head of state, but also the head of the Commonwealth, a group of 56 independent nations.
So, what role does the British monarchy play in a world where the Commonwealth’s relevance is in doubt?
Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra
Guests:
Zaid Belbagi – Managing partner of Hardcastle Advisory
Mridula Mukherjee – Professor of history at Jawaharlal Nehru University
Cindy McCreery – Head of the Modern Monarchy in Global Perspectives Research Hub at the University of Sydney
Published On 19 Sep 2022