Why has Boris Johnson quit?

Boris Johnson has resigned as prime minister, following a series of scandals that led to an avalanche of resignations from members of his government.

The mutiny left him with no other choice than to step down from what he described as ‘the best job in the world’ in his resignation speech.

Who will replace him? And what kind of leadership does the UK need at this time?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests

Jo-Anne Nadler – Political commentator and former media adviser for the Conservative Party

Tim Bale – Professor of politics at Queen Mary University of London

Matthew Goodwin – Professor of politics at the University of Kent