Will Iraq slide into civil strife?
Supporters of Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr are again occupying parliament.
For the second time in a week, protesters have taken over Iraq’s parliament in a show of support for influential Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr.
On Saturday, thousands of people stormed the building in Baghdad.
They’ve pledged to stay put until their demands are met – escalating a political standoff.
But what if those demands aren’t met?
And what role does Iran play in Iraqi politics?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Zeidon Alkinani – Non-resident fellow at the Arab Center Washington DC
Marsin Alshamary – Research fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Middle East Initiative
Hamed Mousavi – Professor of political science at the University of Tehran
Published On 31 Jul 2022