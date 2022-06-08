Can the Belgian King heal the wounds of colonial atrocities?
The Belgian King and Queen are in Democratic Republic of Congo for a six-day trip.
A legacy of Belgian colonialism in central Africa – in the course of two centuries, millions of people are believed to have been killed or mutilated in what is now the modern-day Democratic Republic of Congo, including the nation’s first Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba.
The arrival of Belgium’s royal couple on their first visit to the country is being billed as a way to move forward, but with such a long list of historical grievances – many Congolese are sceptical that any real action or accountability can be achieved.
Presenter: Kim Vinnell
Guests:
Jonathan Offei-Ansah – Founder and publisher of AfricaBriefing, a pan-African news magazine
Theodore Trefon – Researcher, Royal Museum for Central Africa
Phil Clark – Professor of international politics at the School of Oriental and African Studies