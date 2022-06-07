Can Boris Johnson regain the trust of the British people?

After surviving vote of confidence, the UK prime minister says it’s time to move on from questions about his leadership.

The scale of the rebellion means some government ministers and aides voted against Boris Johnson in the secret ballot, while supporting him in public.

Not since Margaret Thatcher’s leadership challenge in 1990 has there been such a narrow margin in a confidence vote: 211 Conservative legislators voted to support Johnson, while 148 voted against.

That means 40 percent of the prime minister’s colleagues refused to back him.

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Kevin Craig – Political communications specialist and CEO and founder of PLMR Communications

Ross Greer – Scottish Green Party politician and member of the Scottish Parliament

Alan Mendoza – Executive director of The Henry Jackson Society