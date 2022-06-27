Can G7 remain united against President Vladimir Putin?

Leaders of the world’s largest economies say they will impose more sanctions on Moscow.

Four months of war in Ukraine have exposed deep divisions in the global order.

But the fighting is also highlighting – and testing – some of the oldest and strongest alliances.

The G7, a group of the world’s seven largest economies, is meeting this week in Germany.

Sanctions on Russia by some G7 members – and counter sanctions from Russia – have disrupted everything they’ve touched: From oil prices, to supply chains, to the price of bread on the other side of the world.

But are sanctions enough?

And – can this group remain united against Vladimir Putin?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Ulrich Brueckner, professor of political science at Stanford University in Berlin

Doug Bandow, senior fellow at the Cato Institute

Glenn Diesen, professor of international relations at the University of South-Eastern Norway