Is India’s BJP to blame for reports of rising Islamophobia?

Attacks against Muslims have allegedly increased since the Bharatiya Janata Party took power.

Left homeless for protesting against hate speech in India. That is what dozens of people whose houses have been demolished say has happened to them.

Most are Muslims. But the demolitions took place as emotions were running high across India.

In the past week, people rallied in several cities, protesting against offensive comments that two members of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made about the Prophet Muhammad.

Anti-Muslim violence has been growing since 2014 – the year Narendra Modi became prime minister.

What does growing religious intolerance mean for the future of India?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Fatima Khan – journalist at The Quint

Thulasi K Raj – lawyer at the Supreme Court of India and Kerala High Court

Ashish Shukla – journalist and author