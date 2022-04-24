Will new EU rules succeed in regulating Big Tech?

EU moves to force tech companies to remove illegal content online or face big fines.

It is being hailed as the start of a new era for online protection.

The European Union has approved rules to force big technology firms such as Google, Facebook and Twitter to remove illegal content.

If they do not, they could be fined billions of dollars.

The rules aim to protect users from content that promote “terrorism”, sexual abuse and commercial scams.

Companies will also have to disclose how they tackle disinformation and propaganda.

Last month, the EU approved separate legislation to prevent anti-competitive behaviour by tech firms.

So how will the regulations work?

And could they limit innovation and free speech on the internet?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Johannes Bahrke – Coordinating spokesperson for digital economy, research and innovation at the European Commission

Catalina Goanta – Associate professor in private law and technology, Utrecht University

Thomas Vinje – Partner and co-chair of the Global Antitrust Group at Clifford Chance law firm