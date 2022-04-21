Who won the French TV election debate?

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen go head-to-head on several critical issues.

Both candidates in the French presidential election appealed to their bases ahead of Sunday’s runoff vote.

They held a heated debate on a variety of issues including the war in Ukraine, the economy and immigration. Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen are each trying to convince French voters they are the right candidate for the job.

But a lot has changed since they first went head-to-head in the 2017 election.

So who was more convincing?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Jacques Reland – senior research fellow at The Global Policy Institute

James Shields – professor of French politics at the University of Warwick

Famke Krumbmuller – political analyst focusing on Europe