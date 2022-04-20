Video Duration 25 minutes 50 seconds
What does the ‘Battle for Donbas’ mean for the Ukraine war?
It has been nearly two months since Russian forces invaded neighbouring Ukraine. The conflict has killed countless civilians and displaced millions.
Now, Moscow says it is shifting its focus to the east – where it has increased its assault in the Donbas region.
United States, British and Canadian leaders have promised to send more weapons to Ukrainian forces. Many say this is a crucial stage of the conflict and could lead to the break-up of Ukraine.
So, what are the human costs?
Presenter: Kim Vinnell
Guests:
Halyna Yachenko – Member of the Ukrainian parliament
Pavel Felgenhauer – Military analyst for Novaya Gazetta, an independent Russian newspaper
Theresa Fallon – Director of the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies
