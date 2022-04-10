Who would guarantee Ukraine’s security?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine became weaker when it gave up its nuclear capabilities in 1994.

Ukraine is preparing for what it says will be fierce fighting with Russian forces.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told Al Jazeera that Russia could renew its attack on Kyiv, if Ukrainian forces fail on the eastern front.

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine became weak and at greater risk from invasion when it gave away its nuclear capabilities in 1994.

President Zelenskyy added that if Ukraine was to be a neutral or non-aligned country, it would need security guarantees from foreign governments.

One of them is China – another is Russia.

But, how likely is that to happen?

Presenter: Rob Matheson

Guests:

Peter Zalmayev – Executive director of Eurasia Democracy Initiative

David O’Sullivan – Former secretary-general of the European Commission. Current director general of the Institute of International and European Affairs

Anton Barbashin – Editorial director at Riddle Russia