Ukraine: The Seeds of War

Putin’s plan or NATO’s neglect – A look at the causes of Russia’s war on Ukraine and whether it could have been prevented.

Content warning: This film contains graphic images of war and death.

As Europe witnesses the worst military conflict since World War II, we explore Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

Is Putin obsessed with rebuilding the Russia of the past? And why does he believe he has a historical claim on Ukraine?

We delve into the effect NATO expansion had on Putin’s decision to go to war, and why the West repeatedly ignored Russia’s warnings that time was running out for a settlement between it and Moscow.