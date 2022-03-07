Does diplomacy stand a chance in Russia?

As Russia intensifies invasion, world leaders are ramping up sefforts to find a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

Russia says its invasion of Ukraine could stop at any moment if Kyiv agrees to its demands.

As the war intensifies, world leaders are increasing their diplomatic efforts.

The US Secretary of State has visited Moldova and NATO allies Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

The leaders of France and Israel have held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

China and Turkey have offered to mediate.

Will their attempts lead to a breakthrough?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Andrei Fedorov – Former Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia

Karel Lannoo – Chief Executive, Centre for European Policy Studies

Marwan Kabalan – Head of Policy Analysis, Arab Center for Research & Policy Studies