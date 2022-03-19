What is China’s strategy on Ukraine?

US President Joe Biden warns China of consequences if it helps Russian forces in Ukraine.

United States President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke on the phone on Friday, for the first time since the war began.

Washington is concerned about Beijing’s stance on the conflict.

Chinese officials have refused to condemn the invasion.

Biden has warned of consequences for China if it provides material support to Moscow.

So, what does it all mean for China’s relations with the West?

Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault

Guests:

Andy Mok – Senior research fellow at the Center for China and Globalization and a professor at Beijing Foreign Studies University

Lawrence Korb – Former US assistant secretary of defence and a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress

Zeno Leonie – Lecturer in war studies at King’s College London and an affiliate of the university’s Lau China Institute