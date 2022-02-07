What does the latest glacier research reveal?

The Institute of Environmental Geosciences and Dartmouth College have released new findings.

Unprecedented research into 250,000 glaciers has found they hold less ice and water than originally thought.

Scientists at the Institute of Environmental Geosciences and Dartmouth College say it means melting glaciers will have less impact on rising sea levels.

But there are gloomy implications for drinking water, agriculture and power generation in places that depend on glaciers for freshwater.

How will this affect the broader fight against climate change?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Mathieu Morlighem – earth sciences professor at Dartmouth College; report’s co-author

Daniel Farinotti – chair of glaciology at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology

Stephan Singer – global energy policy adviser at Climate Action Network International