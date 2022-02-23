Is France losing influence in West Africa?

Paris starts withdrawing its forces from Mali after a nine year military mission.

In 2013, the people of Mali lined the streets to welcome French troops who had arrived to stop an insurrection.

But today, waving a French flag is seen as a symbol of colonialism and oppression.

The relationship between the two countries does not look like it is getting any better.

Mali’s military government expelled the French ambassador to Bamako after his foreign minister called the military government “illegitimate and out of control”.

French troops are now preparing to quit the country on the order of President Emmanuel Macron.

Who will fill the security vacuum in a volatile region?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests

Niankoro Yeah Samake – Malian politician and former diplomat

Jacques Reland – Senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute

Kwaku Danso – Research fellow at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre