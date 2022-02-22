Is Putin’s latest move a prelude to a wider conflict?

Russia deploys troops to eastern Ukraine after Vladimir Putin recognised Donetsk and Luhansk as independent territories.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to send troops into Ukraine after recognising the independence of the two self-declared republics in breakaway regions.

Western countries have accused Moscow of taking a step forward towards a full-blown invasion and have begun the process of imposing sanctions.

Putin questioned Ukraine’s right to sovereignty and said Russian troops will be there for peacekeeping purposes.

How will this play out on the ground?

And are Western sanctions enough?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests

Pavel Felgenhauer, Defence and Military Analyst.

Theresa Fallon, Director at the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies.

Peter Zalmayev, Executive Director at the Eurasia Democracy Initiative.