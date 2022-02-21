Who stands to gain or lose from the GERD?

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has been a source of controversy since the first brick was laid a decade ago.

Ethiopia has begun generating power from its Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

With the new source of clean electricity, Addis Ababa hopes to stimulate its economic development. But the project is not sitting well, downstream.

It’s has been a source of controversy from the time the first brick was laid a decade ago.

For Sudan and Egypt, the Nile River’s waters are a lifeline for millions of their people.

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says there’s nothing to worry about, and they should see the dam as an opportunity for all countries in the region.

So who stands to gain … or lose?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Adem Kassie Abebe – Programme Officer at the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance

Allam Ahmed – Professor of Knowledge Management and Sustainable Development at the University of Sussex

Alex de Waal – Executive Director at the World Peace Foundation