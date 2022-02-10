What’s behind the dispute about headscarves in Indian schools?
Ban on headscarves in classrooms triggers protests and debate about rights.
India’s constitution guarantees a secular state and religious freedom. However, minority Muslims say they face increasing harassment and discrimination from the Hindu majority.
The latest controversy revolves around a ban on headscarves in schools.
It started last month, when six Muslim female students in Karnataka state protested against being barred from class.
Hindu students held counter-demonstrations wearing scarves in saffron, a colour associated with Hindu nationalism.
Right-wing groups have been accused of fuelling the dispute.
So is this a religious issue, or a broader debate on minority rights and identity in India?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Fatima Khan – Journalist, The Quint
Uday Chandra – Assistant professor of government, Georgetown University
Anas Tanwir – Advocate at the Supreme Court of India