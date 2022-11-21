Do COP gatherings serve any purpose?

For the first time, members of the United Nations climate conference have agreed to compensate poorer nations hit hardest by climate change.

Delegates from low-income countries say they are optimistic.

This is despite no agreement having been reached on where the money will come from, nor how it will be distributed.

There were also no new commitments to curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

And while there is optimism, some nations left the conference saying not enough progress was made.

So, what should be done to save the planet?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Chiara Martinelli: Climate Action Network Europe director

Abdi Aynte: Former minister of planning of Somalia and a former senior UN official

Sharon George: Senior lecturer in environmental sustainability and green technology at Keele University