Can the risk of spillover from the Ukraine war be contained?

Poland investigates a missile attack on a border town that killed two people.

A missile attack in NATO-member Poland has raised fears the war in Ukraine could spill over into neighbouring countries.

The attack killed two people in a Polish village near the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine is blaming Russia, but Moscow says it had nothing to do with it.

Poland says the missile may have been fired by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defence systems.

Still, NATO’s secretary-general says Russia is ultimately to blame for starting the war.

So can the spillover risk be contained?

Presenter: Laura Kyle

Guests:

Alexander Titov – Lecturer in modern European history, Queen’s University Belfast

Samir Puri – Visiting lecturer in war studies, King’s College London and author of Russia’s Road to War with Ukraine

Robert Hunter – Former US ambassador to NATO under President Bill Clinton